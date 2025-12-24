Large cement plant to be built in Kemin: President inspects project's progress

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the cement plant under construction in Kemin district of Chui region and inspected the project’s progress. The presidential press service reported.

Azamat Osmonov, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Chui region, stated that the plant’s production capacity will be 3,200 tons of clinker per day. The plant will occupy 43 hectares, and commissioning is scheduled for 2027.

More than 300 jobs are planned to be created during the construction phase, and over 500 after the plant’s launch.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the need for strict adherence to construction deadlines and the project’s importance for the region’s socioeconomic development. He also instructed government agencies to provide comprehensive support to investors.