18:16
USD 87.45
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.12
English

Large cement plant to be built in Kemin: President inspects project's progress

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the cement plant under construction in Kemin district of Chui region and inspected the project’s progress. The presidential press service reported.

Azamat Osmonov, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Chui region, stated that the plant’s production capacity will be 3,200 tons of clinker per day. The plant will occupy 43 hectares, and commissioning is scheduled for 2027.

More than 300 jobs are planned to be created during the construction phase, and over 500 after the plant’s launch.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the need for strict adherence to construction deadlines and the project’s importance for the region’s socioeconomic development. He also instructed government agencies to provide comprehensive support to investors.
link: https://24.kg/english/355906/
views: 120
Print
Related
Two cement plants to be built in Chui region
Residents of Nookat district threaten to close South-Kyrgyz Cement Plant
Popular
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport
President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan
Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects
24 December, Wednesday
18:04
Parliament dismisses Badakhshan Ryskuliev from auditor post ahead of term Parliament dismisses Badakhshan Ryskuliev from auditor...
17:40
Large cement plant to be built in Kemin: President inspects project's progress
17:19
One-stop Investments system to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
16:57
Master plan developers: Bishkek lost dozens of cultural heritage sites
16:48
EAEU Supreme Council supports approaches to creating common financial market