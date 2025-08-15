15:54
Russia extends ban on gasoline exports until end of September

The complete ban on gasoline exports from Russia will remain in effect in September, and the restriction will be extended for non-producers of petroleum products in October. A government statement following a meeting of the headquarters for the situation on the domestic oil product market, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, says. Vedomosti reports.

The measure was introduced in July and set until August 31, 2025. In October, the restriction will apply to non-producers of petroleum products.

Experts believe that extending the ban on fuel exports is logical due to rising exchange prices and high seasonal demand. According to their forecast, demand and prices will decrease in September, and the ban will likely be lifted in October.
