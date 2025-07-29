13:49
Russian government imposes complete ban on gasoline exports in August

The Russian government has imposed a complete ban on gasoline exports in August. The restrictions on gasoline exports, valid until August 31, 2025 (inclusive), apply to direct producers of petroleum products.

«The decision was made to maintain a stable situation on the domestic fuel market during the period of high seasonal demand and agricultural field work,» the press service of the Russian government said in a statement.

Currently, the ban on foreign supplies applies only to non-producers (traders, oil depots and small refineries) until August 31. Large oil refineries producing more than 1 million tons per year are allowed to supply. However, against the backdrop of rising wholesale prices for gasoline, the authorities have returned to the idea of temporarily introducing complete restrictions.
