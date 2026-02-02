21:26
Kyrgyzstan receives over 520,000 tons of gasoline from Russia in 2025

At year-end 2025, the total volume of Russian gasoline shipped by rail amounted to 2.6 million tons, Kommersant reported.

According to it, Kyrgyzstan took a key position among importers, purchasing 526,000 tons of fuel. Other key destinations for rail shipments were Mongolia (820,000 tons), Uzbekistan (510,000 tons), and Tajikistan (406,000 tons).

In December 2025, analysts recorded a sharp decline in gasoline exports by rail to 209,000 tons. This figure fell by 22 percent compared to November and by 36 percent compared to December 2024.

The main factor behind the decline was the exhaustion of annual quotas for duty-free fuel imports in Central Asian countries. Experts point out that Kyrgyzstan used up part of its 2025 quota early due to abnormally high purchases back in 2024.

The decline in exports is also due to the situation on the Russian market. Total oil refining in Russia in 2025 decreased by 1.7 percent, reaching 262.3 million tons. Unscheduled refinery shutdowns led to higher exchange prices and fuel shortages in several Russian regions.

To stabilize the domestic market, Russian authorities introduced temporary restrictions on foreign supplies:

  • a complete ban on gasoline exports for traders was in effect from March to July 2025
  • the embargo was extended to producers from August 2025.

Despite these strict measures, export restrictions did not affect supplies to Kyrgyzstan under intergovernmental agreements, allowing the republic to maintain stability in the fuel market amid a general shortage.
