Citizen of Kyrgyzstan evacuated from Myanmar

On December 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Malaysia and the Honorary Consulate of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Kingdom of Thailand, evacuated a citizen of Kyrgyzstan from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to her homeland.

According to preliminary information, the Kyrgyzstani fell victim to fraudulent labor migration schemes and was illegally detained in a military camp in Myanmar after believing false promises of high-paying work.

Over the course of 2025, the ministry successfully repatriated 12 citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Myanmar. Based on these evacuations, law enforcement agencies are currently working to close illegal migration channels and combat fraudulent activities.

Due to the increasing number of cases of involvement of Kyrgyzstanis into human trafficking schemes in Southeast Asian countries, the ministry once again urges its compatriots to exercise maximum vigilance and caution when considering employment offers abroad, especially when using unofficial channels.

In case of any doubts or questions, citizens are advised to promptly contact diplomatic and consular missions of Kyrgyzstan for appropriate guidance and support.