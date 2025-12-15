New-format vehicle registration certificates presented in Kyrgyzstan

The State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan has presented a new-format vehicle registration certificate, as well as an online vehicle re-registration service available through Tunduk mobile application.

The new registration certificate is made of polycarbonate and has enhanced durability and protection against forgery. The document includes a transparent protective window with a national ornament, a DOVID hologram, tactile elements, microtext, and other modern security features. Personal data are applied using laser engraving.

Laser equipment has been installed in all branches of the state center that provide vehicle registration services, ensuring uniform quality standards nationwide.

The digital online re-registration service via Tunduk application allows citizens to complete the procedure remotely, provided that the required data are available in state information systems.