22:06
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.10
English

New-format vehicle registration certificates presented in Kyrgyzstan

The State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan has presented a new-format vehicle registration certificate, as well as an online vehicle re-registration service available through Tunduk mobile application.

The new registration certificate is made of polycarbonate and has enhanced durability and protection against forgery. The document includes a transparent protective window with a national ornament, a DOVID hologram, tactile elements, microtext, and other modern security features. Personal data are applied using laser engraving.

Laser equipment has been installed in all branches of the state center that provide vehicle registration services, ensuring uniform quality standards nationwide.

The digital online re-registration service via Tunduk application allows citizens to complete the procedure remotely, provided that the required data are available in state information systems.
link: https://24.kg/english/354696/
views: 128
Print
Related
Powers of State Center for Vehicle Registration expanded in Kyrgyzstan
Branch of State Agency for Vehicle Registration opened in Batken region
Vehicle registration department opened in Baetovo village
Vehicle registration, issue of driving licenses departments to be closed
Cost of vehicle registration can be calculated online in Kyrgyzstan
ATVs and mopeds subject to registration in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
21:10
New-format vehicle registration certificates presented in Kyrgyzstan New-format vehicle registration certificates presented...
20:59
Baktyiar Orozov dismissed as Minister of Science over ethics violation
20:54
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
17:59
Automated information system Investments to be launched in 2026
17:53
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health