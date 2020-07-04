Vehicle registration, issue of driving licenses departments to be closed

To prevent massive spread of COVID-19, the Bishkek City Department, the Alamedin and Issyk-Ata Departments of Unaa State Institution will be under quarantine from July 6 to July 19, 2020. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Such a decision was made in connection with a sharp deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Bishkek and Chui region in the last days. Cases of coronavirus infection among the staff of Unaa State Institution have also become more frequent. In addition, the working days of the inter-regional sector of the Bishkek City Department (Riom auto market) were reduced. It will work from Saturday to Monday.

«The central office of Unaa State Institution will switch to remote mode of operation from July 6. At the same time, a limited number of employees will work in shifts to coordinate and control the activities of territorial divisions. To obtain information on the activities of Unaa State Institution and to receive various kinds of consultations, you can contact it by phone: 0312633174 and 0312633931,» the statement says.