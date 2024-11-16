21:33
Branch of State Agency for Vehicle Registration opened in Batken region

Opening of Kadamdzhai department of the State Agency for Vehicle and Driver Registration took place in Batken region. The agency reported.

According to the state agency, residents of the region will be able to register and re-register their vehicles without traveling 60-100 kilometers to other cities.

Deputy Director of the State Agency for Vehicle Registration Bakytbek Sheraliev said that previously residents had to go to Kyzyl-Kiya or Batken to register their cars, which took a lot of time and effort.

«This is an important step in expanding the availability of public services. We are working to ensure that citizens can receive high-quality and timely services without wasting time. For example, Osh regional department has already been opened, which works around the clock, and new departments are also opening throughout the republic,» he noted.

Bakytbek Sheraliev also added that the state agency aims not only to expand the network, but also to improve the professionalism of personnel to ensure provision of high-quality service to the population.
