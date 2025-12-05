12:25
USD 87.45
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.13
English

Powers of State Center for Vehicle Registration expanded in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a resolution regulating the activities of the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, which operates under the Presidential Affairs Department.

According to the document, the former State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Cabinet of Ministers has been renamed to the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Presidential Affairs Department.

The Presidential Affairs Department has been instructed to approve the act transferring the agency into the new structure.

The Center has been granted additional functions — it now has the authority to license driving schools that provide driver training and retraining.

The resolution also approves a comprehensive package of regulatory documents, including:

  • rules for vehicle registration and re-registration;
  • procedures for maintaining the electronic database of vehicles and drivers;
  • a list of state bodies with operational access to this database;
  • procedures for issuing electronic vehicle passports;
  • rules for conducting exams and issuing driver’s licenses;
  • rules for issuing tractor-driver certificates;
  • procedures for payment and registration of permits for tinting front side windows;
  • regulations for the sale of state license plates with special combinations;
  • a list of regional digital codes for vehicle license plates.

In addition, the resolution designates the government institution Kyzmat as the national operator of the electronic vehicle passport system and outlines the agencies responsible for implementing electronic vehicle passports within the framework of EAEU decisions.

Temporarily registered vehicles will be assigned license plates with the regional code 11.

The document will enter into force in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/353543/
views: 161
Print
Related
Branch of State Agency for Vehicle Registration opened in Batken region
Vehicle registration department opened in Baetovo village
Vehicle registration, issue of driving licenses departments to be closed
Cost of vehicle registration can be calculated online in Kyrgyzstan
ATVs and mopeds subject to registration in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Friday
12:07
40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State Mortgage Program in 2026 40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State...
11:54
Taxi licensing deadline postponed until February 2026
11:44
Proceeds from license plates sales to be used to upgrade registration system
11:35
Municipal stadiums across Kyrgyzstan exempt from VAT
11:29
Three more underpasses to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek