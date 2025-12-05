Powers of State Center for Vehicle Registration expanded in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a resolution regulating the activities of the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, which operates under the Presidential Affairs Department.

According to the document, the former State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Cabinet of Ministers has been renamed to the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Presidential Affairs Department.

The Presidential Affairs Department has been instructed to approve the act transferring the agency into the new structure.

The Center has been granted additional functions — it now has the authority to license driving schools that provide driver training and retraining.

The resolution also approves a comprehensive package of regulatory documents, including:

rules for vehicle registration and re-registration;

procedures for maintaining the electronic database of vehicles and drivers;

a list of state bodies with operational access to this database;

procedures for issuing electronic vehicle passports;

rules for conducting exams and issuing driver’s licenses;

rules for issuing tractor-driver certificates;

procedures for payment and registration of permits for tinting front side windows;

regulations for the sale of state license plates with special combinations;

a list of regional digital codes for vehicle license plates.

In addition, the resolution designates the government institution Kyzmat as the national operator of the electronic vehicle passport system and outlines the agencies responsible for implementing electronic vehicle passports within the framework of EAEU decisions.

Temporarily registered vehicles will be assigned license plates with the regional code 11.

The document will enter into force in 10 days.