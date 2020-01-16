17:01
Cost of vehicle registration can be calculated online in Kyrgyzstan

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan has launched an online service for calculating the cost of registration and re-registration of vehicles. Press service of the state body reported.

The online calculator can be used on the SRS electronic services portal portal.srs.kg.

The service offers vehicle owners, taking into account the year of manufacture, engine size, independently determine the amount of the fee during its registration.

After filling in the appropriate fields, the calculator will automatically calculate the cost.

A fee is charged in case of initial registration and re-registration of motor vehicles. Its size in case of initial registration of vehicles imported into the country is 5 percent, and during re-registration — 0.3 percent of the average market cost, determined annually according to approved by the Government tariff scale.
