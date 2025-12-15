Large area in Bishkek to have no cold water

The press service of Bishkek City Hall announced a temporary water outage on December 16, 2025 due to the relocation of a water main located on Elebaev Street.

According to the press service, drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare, and other social and domestic facilities will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vostochny power distribution zone — 42, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street;

Oktyabrsky akimiat — 17, Baitik Baatyr Street;

Globus shopping center — 44/1, Mederov Street;

Golden Dragon restaurant — 58, Elebaev Street;

Jasmine teahouse — Baitik Baatyr — Mederov Street;

Yurfa center — 135, Mederov Street;

School of Working Youth — 49, Elebaev Street;

Sports School for Ice Hockey — 2/1, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street;

Pre-trial detention center No. 1 — Geologichesky Lane;

Oktyabrsky military registration and enlistment office — 10, Kulatov Street;

Fire station No. 7 KR — station No. 7, 11, Elebaev Street;

Children’s Hospital — 24, Ibraimov Street;

Bishkekteploset — 2/1, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street;

Private clinic — Elebaev Street;

Kindergarten Ak-Bala — 5a, Elebaev Street;

Lyceum No. 5 — 122/2, Baytik Baatyr Street;

Microdistrict Yug-2 (partially residential buildings No. 126, 128, 128/1);

Construction warehouses, stores, and Bishkeksyrbaza (Matrosov Street).

The following organizations and educational institutions will be affected:

Municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to stock up on drinking water in advance.