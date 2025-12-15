Large area in Bishkek to have no cold water

The press service of Bishkek City Hall announced a temporary water outage on December 16, 2025 due to the relocation of a water main located on Elebaev Street.
According to the press service, drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare, and other social and domestic facilities will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vostochny power distribution zone — 42, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street;
- Oktyabrsky akimiat — 17, Baitik Baatyr Street;
- Globus shopping center — 44/1, Mederov Street;
- Golden Dragon restaurant — 58, Elebaev Street;
- Jasmine teahouse — Baitik Baatyr — Mederov Street;
- Yurfa center — 135, Mederov Street;
- School of Working Youth — 49, Elebaev Street;
- Sports School for Ice Hockey — 2/1, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street;
- Pre-trial detention center No. 1 — Geologichesky Lane;
- Oktyabrsky military registration and enlistment office — 10, Kulatov Street;
- Fire station No. 7 KR — station No. 7, 11, Elebaev Street;
- Children’s Hospital — 24, Ibraimov Street;
- Bishkekteploset — 2/1, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street;
- Private clinic — Elebaev Street;
- Kindergarten Ak-Bala — 5a, Elebaev Street;
- Lyceum No. 5 — 122/2, Baytik Baatyr Street;
- Microdistrict Yug-2 (partially residential buildings No. 126, 128, 128/1);
- Construction warehouses, stores, and Bishkeksyrbaza (Matrosov Street).
Municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to stock up on drinking water in advance.