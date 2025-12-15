11:06
Large area in Bishkek to have no cold water

The press service of Bishkek City Hall announced a temporary water outage on December 16, 2025 due to the relocation of a water main located on Elebaev Street.

According to the press service, drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare, and other social and domestic facilities will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following organizations and educational institutions will be affected:

  • Vostochny power distribution zone — 42, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street;
  • Oktyabrsky akimiat — 17, Baitik Baatyr Street;
  • Globus shopping center — 44/1, Mederov Street;
  • Golden Dragon restaurant — 58, Elebaev Street;
  • Jasmine teahouse — Baitik Baatyr — Mederov Street;
  • Yurfa center — 135, Mederov Street;
  • School of Working Youth — 49, Elebaev Street;
  • Sports School for Ice Hockey — 2/1, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street;
  • Pre-trial detention center No. 1 — Geologichesky Lane;
  • Oktyabrsky military registration and enlistment office — 10, Kulatov Street;
  • Fire station No. 7 KR — station No. 7, 11, Elebaev Street;
  • Children’s Hospital — 24, Ibraimov Street;
  • Bishkekteploset — 2/1, Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street;
  • Private clinic — Elebaev Street;
  • Kindergarten Ak-Bala — 5a, Elebaev Street;
  • Lyceum No. 5 — 122/2, Baytik Baatyr Street;
  • Microdistrict Yug-2 (partially residential buildings No. 126, 128, 128/1);
  • Construction warehouses, stores, and Bishkeksyrbaza (Matrosov Street).

Municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to stock up on drinking water in advance.
