Experts create unified map of Turkic states

A unified map of the Turkic states has been created. The Deputy Director of the State Cartography and Geodesy Service under the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography of Kyrgyzstan, Narynbek Isabekov, told journalists.

According to him, the map will be presented at the second meeting of heads of cartographic institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku.

Last year, in Ankara, the heads of cartographic institutions of the OTS member countries met for the first time. As a result of that meeting, it was decided to create a unified map of the Turkic world. Experts from MipMap Technologies (Netherlands), a company specializing in electronic 3D cartography, also participated in the session.

The unified map of the Turkic world is planned not just as a geographic map — it integrates a full GIS system (Geographic Information System). Using this computer-based spatial analysis technology with visualization, it will be possible to track not only the terrain but also locations of mineral deposits, transport and logistics infrastructure, government and military facilities, as well as strategically important enterprises.