Elections 2025: Energy sector specialists shift to enhanced operating mode

Ahead of the early parliamentary elections, Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector specialists are switching to an enhanced operating mode, the Ministry of Energy reported.

The goal is to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for voters and polling stations.

Starting November 30, more than 1,200 specialists will be on duty around the clock, while 383 rapid-response teams will operate in a state of heightened readiness.

The ministry has prepared specialized equipment and vehicles. In case of emergencies, energy workers have been provided with the necessary tools to promptly address any technical issues.

For any problems or inquiries, citizens can contact the following numbers:

  • Call center: 1209, 105
  • Operators: 0772001209, 0556001209
  • WhatsApp: 0702001209.
