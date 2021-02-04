14:23
Ulukbek Maripov introduces Minister of Economy and Finance to staff

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov introduced the Minister of Economy and Finance (in the rank of Deputy Prime Minister) Ulukbek Karmyshakov to the staff. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Office reported.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the urgent tasks the ministry is facing, including development of a program for sustainable economic growth.

«The Ministry of Economy and Finance has a great responsibility now. It is fulfillment of all social obligations, implementation of the revenue side of the republican budget, taking of urgent anti-crisis measures to stabilize the economy,» Ulukbek Maripov stressed.
