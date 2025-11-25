Construction of new tourist center begins in Karkyra

Construction of a new, modern tourist center has begun on Karkyra jailoo (pasture) in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region. The Issyk-Kul Development Fund announced.

According to the Fund, a local entrepreneur submitted a construction project and applied for support. The Supervisory Board approved a decision to grant him an interest-free loan of 15 million soms.

According to the project, construction of 19 buildings with a total capacity of 200 people is planned. The complex will also house an administrative building, a cafeteria, a conference hall, an entertainment area, and a medical center.

The Fund noted that the project will not only create new jobs but also provide vacationers and foreign tourists with modern amenities. The first tranche of funds has already been financed, and construction is ongoing.