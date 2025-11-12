Kyrgyz athletes win gold in sports ballroom dancing in France

On November 9, 2025, the annual international sports ballroom dance tournament under the auspices of the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) was held in Pontault-Combault, a town near Paris, France. The competition brought together top dancers from across Europe, including participants from France, Italy, Romania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, and other countries. The DanceSport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Kyrgyzstan was represented at the prestigious event by the dance pair Vladimir Vyrleev and Maria Proshletsova from the DanceSport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The athletes competed in the WDSF Open — Adults, Latin under 21 category, showcasing a high level of skill, technique, and artistry. As a result, the pair confidently took first place, winning gold medals and bringing a well-deserved victory to Kyrgyzstan.

«In addition, during the WDSF International Open — Adults, Latin competition, Vyrleev and Proshletsova reached the final round and finished fourth among 31 pairs from around the world — an outstanding result that reaffirms the high level of preparation of Kyrgyz dancers,» the statement says.