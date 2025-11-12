12:09
USD 87.45
EUR 101.04
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyz athletes win gold in sports ballroom dancing in France

On November 9, 2025, the annual international sports ballroom dance tournament under the auspices of the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) was held in Pontault-Combault, a town near Paris, France. The competition brought together top dancers from across Europe, including participants from France, Italy, Romania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, and other countries. The DanceSport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Kyrgyzstan was represented at the prestigious event by the dance pair Vladimir Vyrleev and Maria Proshletsova from the DanceSport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The athletes competed in the WDSF Open — Adults, Latin under 21 category, showcasing a high level of skill, technique, and artistry. As a result, the pair confidently took first place, winning gold medals and bringing a well-deserved victory to Kyrgyzstan.

«In addition, during the WDSF International Open — Adults, Latin competition, Vyrleev and Proshletsova reached the final round and finished fourth among 31 pairs from around the world — an outstanding result that reaffirms the high level of preparation of Kyrgyz dancers,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/350579/
views: 138
Print
Related
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan become World Champions in Germany
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win silver at tournament in the UK
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Tournament in Almaty
Bishkek to host qualifying tournament for World Dance Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 17 gold medals at Dance Tournament in Moscow
Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place at Dance Tournament in Portugal
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at dance tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis take second place at Dance Championship in Norway
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan take 2nd place at tournament in Norway
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic
Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced
National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China
12 November, Wednesday
12:03
Droppers detained in Chui region Droppers detained in Chui region
11:32
Russia hands over 651,000 Russian language textbooks to Kyrgyzstan
11:21
711 ethnic Kyrgyz obtain returnee status for nine months of 2025
11:12
Water supply to be suspended for 6 hours in Bishkek’s Ai-Kol residential area
11:01
Illegal employment of 12 foreigners uncovered in Bishkek Free Economic Zone