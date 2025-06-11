Dancers from Kyrgyzstan become World Champions in Germany

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan became world champions in ballroom dancing in Germany. The press service of the Dance Sport Federation reported.

From June 6 to June 7, the annual ballroom dance tournament was held in Bremen, Germany, with participants from over 30 countries, including the USA, Romania, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Georgia, China, and South Africa.

The tournament was held under the auspices of the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF).

The couple from Kyrgyzstan, Vladimir Vyrleev and Maria Proshletsova, took first place, winning the gold medal and the world champion title in the Latin program among 65 competing couples.

The Dance Sport Federation, through its president Sergei Titunin, expresses gratitude to the athletes who participated in the competitions.