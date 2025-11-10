President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov delivered an address to citizens, focusing on the current situation in the energy sector, public debt servicing, and the reform of the driver’s license issuance system. The full text was published on his social media accounts.

Electricity and tariffs

The head of state stated that the initiative by the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) to allow unlimited electricity use during the autumn-winter period had not been coordinated with the Ministry of Energy and led to public misunderstanding. By his instruction, the connection to the unlimited tariff plan has been temporarily suspended.

NENK’s management faced disciplinary actions: the general director and his deputy were reprimanded, and the head of the electricity sales department was dismissed.

Sadyr Japarov explained that the water level in the Toktogul reservoir is currently 2 billion cubic meters lower than last year. To maintain stability in the power system, the government has been forced to import electricity. He urged citizens to save energy, noting that «every light bulb means hundreds of liters of water in Toktogul reservoir and additional budget expenses.»

Reforms and investments in energy sector

According to the president, since 2020 the energy sector’s debt has been reduced from 137 billion to 25 billion soms. Several hydropower plants have been launched or modernized, and solar and wind energy projects are being developed. Construction of a 1,200 MW thermal power plant is underway in Kara-Keche, expected to be commissioned in two and a half years. Once operational, it will fully eliminate the winter electricity shortage, Sadyr Japarov said.

Work also continues on the construction and rehabilitation of small and medium-sized hydropower plants. Between 2025 and 2027, dozens of facilities with a combined capacity exceeding 500 MW are planned to be commissioned.

External and domestic debt

The president told that from 2020 to 2025, 285.4 billion soms have been allocated for public debt servicing — 170.5 billion for external debt and 114.9 billion for domestic debt. He noted that, given the current rate of economic growth, the external debt could be fully repaid by 2035.

Sadyr Japarov paid special attention to projects being implemented without budget financing, including the China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway. He stressed that the project is commercial and will not increase the public debt.

Driver’s licenses and road accidents

The president stated that «up to 90 percent of driver’s licenses in previous years were obtained without proper training.» He announced the introduction of a mandatory 14-month traffic rules course for 11th and 12th grade students and stricter exams in driving schools.

«Buying a driver’s license will become impossible,» Japarov stressed.

According to him, since 2014, more than 9,900 people have died and over 121,000 have been injured in traffic accidents. He described the situation as «a silent war on the roads.»