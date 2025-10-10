Meetings of Karelia’s delegation within people’s diplomacy held in Kyrgyzstan

A forum dedicated to Russian culture and the preservation of historical memory is being held in cities across Kyrgyzstan. A delegation from Karelia has arrived in the country for a creative visit, during which people’s diplomacy meetings are taking place from October 8 to October 11. The local Ministry of National and Regional Policy reported.

Representatives of the arts and public figures from Petrozavodsk and St. Petersburg are presenting the cultural and historical heritage of Karelia.

Residents of Osh, Uzgen, and Jalal-Abad will learn about the peculiarities of the Russian language and the crafts of the peoples of Karelia, read collections of materials «The Great Victory. Routes of Memory» and «We Are Still Alive,» and hear songs of the Great Victory and Russian folk songs, the statement says.