11:20
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

Meetings of Karelia’s delegation within people’s diplomacy held in Kyrgyzstan

A forum dedicated to Russian culture and the preservation of historical memory is being held in cities across Kyrgyzstan. A delegation from Karelia has arrived in the country for a creative visit, during which people’s diplomacy meetings are taking place from October 8 to October 11. The local Ministry of National and Regional Policy reported.

Representatives of the arts and public figures from Petrozavodsk and St. Petersburg are presenting the cultural and historical heritage of Karelia.

Residents of Osh, Uzgen, and Jalal-Abad will learn about the peculiarities of the Russian language and the crafts of the peoples of Karelia, read collections of materials «The Great Victory. Routes of Memory» and «We Are Still Alive,» and hear songs of the Great Victory and Russian folk songs, the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/346697/
views: 144
Print
Related
Position of Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to be introduced in Karelia
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
10 October, Friday
11:16
ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including Kambarata HHP 1 ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including K...
10:58
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
10:50
Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
10:30
Sadyr Japarov attends informal dinner of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe
10:25
President: Central Asian countries and Russia remain key partners for Kyrgyzstan
9 October, Thursday
20:40
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia —Russia Summit in Dushanbe