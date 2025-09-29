17:46
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstan signs Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Kyrgyzstan today, September 29, signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. In New York, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev addressed a high-level plenary session dedicated to the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

He stressed that nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation are key priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy, adding that the country is joining the community of states that have signed the treaty.

Kulubaev noted that this step is a logical continuation of Kyrgyzstan’s course toward strengthening international security and non-proliferation.

He also reminded that Kyrgyzstan serves as the depository of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and was the initiator of the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness, marked annually on March 5.
link: https://24.kg/english/345316/
views: 170
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan joins key IAEA Nuclear Conventions
Aida Kasymalieva discusses disarmament issues with UN Under-Secretary-General
China speaks for complete ban and destruction of nuclear weapons
Popular
Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025
Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30 Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30
Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program 925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
29 September, Monday
17:29
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
17:19
Imamidin Tashov goes on dry hunger strike in Bishkek detention center 1
17:12
Part of Bishkek to have no hot water on September 30
17:06
President of Kyrgyzstan opens Tyup — Kegen road in Issyk-Kul region
16:58
Kyrgyzstan’s National Center for Torture Prevention ceases operations