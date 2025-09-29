Kyrgyzstan signs Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Kyrgyzstan today, September 29, signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. In New York, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev addressed a high-level plenary session dedicated to the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

He stressed that nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation are key priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy, adding that the country is joining the community of states that have signed the treaty.

Kulubaev noted that this step is a logical continuation of Kyrgyzstan’s course toward strengthening international security and non-proliferation.

He also reminded that Kyrgyzstan serves as the depository of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and was the initiator of the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness, marked annually on March 5.