Adylbek Kasymaliev inspects activities of Uchkun state publishing house

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected the activities of the open joint-stock company Uchkun. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to the press service, the Head of the Presidential Affairs Department and the General Director of Uchkun briefed Adylbek Kasymaliev on the company’s activities and delivered a presentation.

«The publishing house’s work on the production of textbooks, ID cards, and general civil passports, excise stamps for certain types of products, vehicle registration certificates, and driver’s licenses was commended. The publishing house’s production lines have been modernized and equipped with modern technical equipment, which has improved the quality of its products and ensured they meet the required standards,» the statement reads.

Preliminary financial results show that from January to September 2025, Uchkun received a net profit of 2,461, 846 billion soms, exceeding the target by 124, 846 million soms.

The head of the Cabinet emphasized that Uchkun remains a leading enterprise in Kyrgyzstan’s printing industry, highlighting the importance of timely production and high quality of products under existing contracts.