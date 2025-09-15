16:24
Linear accelerators resume operation at Kyrgyz National Oncology Center

The linear accelerators at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology (NCOH), which had previously broken down, are back in service, the institution reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to the center’s representatives, the equipment was calibrated last week following repairs, and both machines have now been put back into operation.

Several months ago, both accelerators failed, forcing some patients to continue treatment on Bhabhatron device, while others had to wait until the repairs were completed. More than 3 million soms were allocated for the repair work.

«According to statistics, one linear accelerator serves about 300,000 people. In our republic, we have only two machines for 7 million people — that’s 3.5 million per device. This creates an enormous load, with the equipment running nearly 24/7. Under normal use, their lifespan is about four years, after which they inevitably begin to wear out and break down,» Nurbek Bukuev, head of the NCOH, explained.
link: https://24.kg/english/343564/
views: 167
