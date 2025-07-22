10:25
One of two linear accelerators in Kyrgyzstan breaks down

One of Kyrgyzstan’s two linear accelerators has broken down, Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev said in an interview with Densooluk.Media.

According to him, a part broke down, the purchase is in progress.

«There are only two linear accelerators for cancer patients in the entire country of over 7 million people. In reality, one machine should serve no more than 300,000 people — meaning each region should have 2- 3 accelerators. We have requested funding from the Ministry of Finance to purchase two more linear accelerators. If we manage to repair the broken one and buy two more next year, we’ll have four in total — but even that won’t be enough. One machine costs around $4 million,» Erkin Checheybaev said.

Kyrgyzstan had waited four years for these linear accelerators, which were finally launched in July 2021. Initially, due to limited experience among specialists, only a few patients were treated per day.
