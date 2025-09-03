Head of Tax Service Department for Leninsky district detained in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) stated that officials of the Tax Service Department for Leninsky district of Bishkek, in collusion with private entrepreneurs, created a corruption mechanism for evading mandatory tax payments.

According to the security services, facts of transferring funds to the head of the inspection department have been established. According to the testimony of the chief inspector of the same department, its head received a bribe of $5,000 from representatives of T. LLC for reducing the amount of tax deductions to the state budget.

The head of the department was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Dismantling of the corruption scheme in the tax service system is ongoing, SCNS added.