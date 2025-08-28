Asphalt paving on Sokuluk — Aral road completed

Asphalt paving on 1,800 meter section of Sokuluk — Aral road, located in Sokuluk district, has been completed. The paving was carried out as part of the itemized list for 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, at present, work is planned on updating road signs and applying road markings on this section.

Road construction work was carried out by Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 1 under the Ministry of Transport and Communications. When performing the work, special attention was paid to deadlines and quality.