Bishkek hosts Zakovat intellectual game initiated by Saida Mirziyoyeva

Bishkek hosted an intellectual tournament Zakovat, initiated by Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan.
Before the entertainment program and the game itself, Saida Mirziyoyeva and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev delivered welcoming remarks. This was followed by performances from Kyrgyz and Uzbek artists and singers.
The Uzbek team claimed victory, winning the first round with a score of 6:2 and the second — 6:3.
Saida Mirziyoyeva, daughter of the President of Uzbekistan, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on August 19. She also met with President Sadyr Japarov, where the sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres.
Highlighting the importance of youth policy, Saida Mirziyoyeva said that Zakovat game organized in Kyrgyzstan this year has become a symbol of teamwork and the strengthening of friendly ties between the youth of the two countries.
Zakovat is an international intellectual movement that originated in Uzbekistan in 2001 as a national analogue to «What? Where? When?» game.
Participants are challenged to quickly find answers to questions, fostering teamwork and speed.
To date, more than 7,000 games have been held with the participation of over 156,250 teams. International tournaments under the auspices of Zakovat have previously been held in London, Astana, Almaty, Dushanbe, and Berlin.