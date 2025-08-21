11:41
USD 87.44
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.08
English

Bishkek hosts Zakovat intellectual game initiated by Saida Mirziyoyeva

Bishkek hosted an intellectual tournament Zakovat, initiated by Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan.

Before the entertainment program and the game itself, Saida Mirziyoyeva and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev delivered welcoming remarks. This was followed by performances from Kyrgyz and Uzbek artists and singers.

After an hour of performances, the Uzbek and Kyrgyz teams took the stage as the Zakovat game began. Both teams demonstrated a high level of erudition, answering questions on logic, history, social events in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as extra credit questions.

The format of Zakovat game or «brain-ring» is an intellectual competition where teams race to answer complex questions from various fields of knowledge. The winner is determined by winning two rounds, scoring 6 points in each before its opponent.

The Uzbek team claimed victory, winning the first round with a score of 6:2 and the second — 6:3.

Saida Mirziyoyeva, daughter of the President of Uzbekistan, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on August 19. She also met with President Sadyr Japarov, where the sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres.

Highlighting the importance of youth policy, Saida Mirziyoyeva said that Zakovat game organized in Kyrgyzstan this year has become a symbol of teamwork and the strengthening of friendly ties between the youth of the two countries.

Zakovat is an international intellectual movement that originated in Uzbekistan in 2001 as a national analogue to «What? Where? When?» game.

Participants are challenged to quickly find answers to questions, fostering teamwork and speed.

To date, more than 7,000 games have been held with the participation of over 156,250 teams. International tournaments under the auspices of Zakovat have previously been held in London, Astana, Almaty, Dushanbe, and Berlin.
link: https://24.kg/english/340430/
views: 130
Print
Related
Saida Mirziyoyeva participates in forum on role of women leaders in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov meets with Head of Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan
Uzbek and Kyrgyz artists perform at street concert in Bishkek
Trailer of game developed in Kyrgyzstan gains 90,000 views on gaming channel
Saida Mirziyoyeva announces Zakovat Asian Cup II show to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyz and Uzbek citizens to receive pensions without double contributions
Otukchu checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border temporarily closed
Construction of small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan to begin in March 2026
Over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens visited Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discuss water resources management
Popular
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
21 August, Thursday
11:38
Capacity of Uch-Kurgan HPP to increase by 9 megawatts after reconstruction Capacity of Uch-Kurgan HPP to increase by 9 megawatts a...
11:32
Kyrgyz-German Business Forum to be held in Cholpon-Ata
11:17
UK imposes sanctions on Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bank and crypto exchanges
10:51
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring of meat prices in regions
10:45
Illegal sale of potent drugs: Bishkek pharmacies inspected