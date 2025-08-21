Bishkek hosts Zakovat intellectual game initiated by Saida Mirziyoyeva

Bishkek hosted an intellectual tournament Zakovat, initiated by Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan.

Before the entertainment program and the game itself, Saida Mirziyoyeva and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev delivered welcoming remarks. This was followed by performances from Kyrgyz and Uzbek artists and singers.

After an hour of performances, the Uzbek and Kyrgyz teams took the stage as the Zakovat game began. Both teams demonstrated a high level of erudition, answering questions on logic, history, social events in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as extra credit questions.

The format of Zakovat game or «brain-ring» is an intellectual competition where teams race to answer complex questions from various fields of knowledge. The winner is determined by winning two rounds, scoring 6 points in each before its opponent.

The Uzbek team claimed victory, winning the first round with a score of 6:2 and the second — 6:3.

Saida Mirziyoyeva, daughter of the President of Uzbekistan, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on August 19. She also met with President Sadyr Japarov, where the sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres.

Highlighting the importance of youth policy, Saida Mirziyoyeva said that Zakovat game organized in Kyrgyzstan this year has become a symbol of teamwork and the strengthening of friendly ties between the youth of the two countries.