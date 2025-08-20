Saida Mirziyoyeva participates in forum on role of women leaders in Bishkek

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a visit, spoke at the forum «Woman — Leader Changing the World for the Better» in Bishkek.

During her speech, Saida Mirziyoyeva raised important topics of gender equality in society, changes in a woman’s life after marriage and human rights.

«Humanity has reached amazing heights, rushed to Mars, discovered new horizons of artificial intelligence, found cures for diseases considered incurable. But we are still lagging behind in the most important thing — in ensuring true equality. Today, in all parts of the world, the discussion of basic women’s rights is still a subject of bargaining and dispute,» Saida Mirziyoyeva said.

She also noted a trend in society when after marriage a girl forgets about her goals and dreams, drowning in household chores. «Too often, I see young women who once excelled in school and dreamed of a bright future gradually disappear from public life, consumed by domestic concerns. Unfortunately, often the creation of a family and marriage is perceived as the end of a woman’s career and social growth,» Saida Mirziyoyeva noted.

She emphasized that two years ago, Uzbekistan became the first country in the region to adopt a law against domestic violence. «I have always been inspired by the successes of other women. And today, looking at you, I feel great pride. You are the ones who change people’s lives and influence the fate of your compatriots. We are the heirs of Kurmanjan Datka and Tomiris. This is our common history of pride, strength and joint victories. I am sure that our countries will give a lot to this world and make it even better for future generations,» the Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan concluded.

Saida Mirziyoyeva is the daughter of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the head of his administration. Since August 2023, Saida Mirziyoyeva has held the post of assistant to the head of state. Prior to this, from November 2022, she was the head of the communications and information policy sector of the executive office of the Presidential Administration.