Meeting in Alaska: Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov have telephone conversation

On August 18, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

As the press service of the head of state reported, the parties exchanged views on the results of the talks between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the achieved level of interaction between Russia and America creates additional conditions for finding a peaceful settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

«Kyrgyzstan, as a country located in the center of Eurasia and actively participating in the activities of regional integration associations, attaches importance to strengthening stability in the region and confirms its readiness to cooperate with the Russian Federation in the interests of sustainable development,» Sadyr Japarov said.

On August 15, the leaders of the U.S. and Russia met at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin lasted almost three hours. Then a conversation between the representatives of the two delegations took place. After its completion, the leaders of the USA and Russia came out to the press and made short statements. Journalists were not allowed to ask questions. The planned dinner was cancelled, the head of the White House flew to Washington, and the leader of the Russian Federation — back.
