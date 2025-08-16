Uchkun JSC to begin producing driver’s licenses, vehicle number plates

Uchkun JSC will start producing driver’s licenses and vehicle number plates. Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, posted on social media.

He noted that the enterprise already produces passports, banking documents, textbooks, and other printed materials, emphasizing that since the printing house was transferred under the management of the Presidential Affairs Department, its profits have increased 31-fold.

According to Tumanbaev, Uchkun’s revenue for January—June 2025 amounted to 1,807.2 billion soms — 214.2 million soms above the target. Compared to the same period last year, revenue rose more than 3.5 times, reaching 1,314.5 billion soms.

In general, the company’s profits grew 31 times following the transfer to the Presidential Affairs Department — from 56.5 million soms to 1,807.2 billion soms. The official stressed that this is clear evidence of effective state management and the continuous modernization of production.