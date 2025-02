The head of Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev promises to modernize and reconstruct the building of Uchkun OJSC.

Having visited the enterprise and familiarized himself with the current state and progress of the work, he proposed a plan for the complete reconstruction and modernization of the outdated and abandoned premises of the building.

The project will improve the work of Kyzmat state institution, develop digitalization in the country and create comfortable conditions for employees working in the field of digital technologies.

Uchkun will have modern workspaces and new servers will be installed to develop digitalization in the Kyrgyz Republic.