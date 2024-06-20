19:11
Illegal workshop where foreigners kept in slavery detected in Novopavlovka

Garment workshop was detected in Novopavlovka village, where 30 foreigners were illegally working. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Security officers found an illegal workshop, where 30 natives of South Asia worked and lived. The workshop belongs to local resident, who deceitfully invited the foreigners to work, took away their passports, did not pay their salaries and threatened to place them in prison for illegal residence in Kyrgyzstan.

She did all this in collusion with the local district police officer.

«The woman did not prepare the necessary documents (registration of foreigners, labor visa, work permit and so on). In fact, the foreigners were in slavery,» the statement says.

On the night of June 20, SCNS officers raided the workshop. They saw terrible living conditions of the foreigners, which did not meet basic sanitary requirements.

The owner of the workshop and the district police officer were detained. They were place in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.
