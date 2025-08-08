President launches construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster

A ceremonial event dedicated to the start of construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster was held in Jyrgalan gorge, Issyk-Kul region. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the capsule laying ceremony. The press service of the Parliament reported.
After a video about the ski cluster project, Sadyr Japarov delivered a speech, in which he congratulated everyone present on the official start of construction of a large tourist center.
At the end of the official part, the President laid a capsule in the foundation of the center, symbolizing the beginning of a large-scale project. The participants of the event also got acquainted with the ethno fair and watched the cultural program.
The Ala Too Resort project is an ambitious state project to create the largest ski cluster in Central Asia. It covers three main zones — Jyrgalan, Ak Bulak and Boz Uchuk in Issyk-Kul region. The total length of the ski tracks will be approximately 250 kilometers, and the resort will receive up to 2 million tourists per year and create more than 4,600 jobs. At the first stage, 1,624 hectares have been prepared in Jyrgalan for the resort infrastructure: tracks, cable cars, a substation, utility networks.