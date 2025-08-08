President launches construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster

A ceremonial event dedicated to the start of construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster was held in Jyrgalan gorge, Issyk-Kul region. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the capsule laying ceremony. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The event was also attended by the head of Eldik deputy group Akylbek Tumonbaev, the head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev, the director of Ala-Too Resort state enterprise Zharkynbek Maksutov, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Issyk-Kul region Bakytbek Zhetigenov, as well as local residents.

After a video about the ski cluster project, Sadyr Japarov delivered a speech, in which he congratulated everyone present on the official start of construction of a large tourist center.

At the end of the official part, the President laid a capsule in the foundation of the center, symbolizing the beginning of a large-scale project. The participants of the event also got acquainted with the ethno fair and watched the cultural program.