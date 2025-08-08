17:30
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.10
English

President launches construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster

A ceremonial event dedicated to the start of construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster was held in Jyrgalan gorge, Issyk-Kul region. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the capsule laying ceremony. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The event was also attended by the head of Eldik deputy group Akylbek Tumonbaev, the head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev, the director of Ala-Too Resort state enterprise Zharkynbek Maksutov, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Issyk-Kul region Bakytbek Zhetigenov, as well as local residents.

After a video about the ski cluster project, Sadyr Japarov delivered a speech, in which he congratulated everyone present on the official start of construction of a large tourist center.

At the end of the official part, the President laid a capsule in the foundation of the center, symbolizing the beginning of a large-scale project. The participants of the event also got acquainted with the ethno fair and watched the cultural program.

The Ala Too Resort project is an ambitious state project to create the largest ski cluster in Central Asia. It covers three main zones — Jyrgalan, Ak Bulak and Boz Uchuk in Issyk-Kul region. The total length of the ski tracks will be approximately 250 kilometers, and the resort will receive up to 2 million tourists per year and create more than 4,600 jobs. At the first stage, 1,624 hectares have been prepared in Jyrgalan for the resort infrastructure: tracks, cable cars, a substation, utility networks.
link: https://24.kg/english/338962/
views: 157
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan shares details of Ala-Too Resort cluster construction
Ala-Too Resort cluster: All land plots put up for auction sold
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
8 August, Friday
17:25
Alaman Ulak Federation established in Kyrgyzstan Alaman Ulak Federation established in Kyrgyzstan
17:04
Erkin Mambetaliev sentenced to 9 years in high-security prison
16:55
President of Kyrgyzstan shares details of Ala-Too Resort cluster construction
16:25
President launches construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster
16:06
Kazakhstan to assist in training personnel for Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service