Cycling race participant from Germany raises €7,000 for children with cancer

Patrick Mayerle, a participant of Silk Road Mountain Race from Germany, raised about €7,000 for children suffering from cancer in Kyrgyzstan. Pomogat Legko Foundation reported.

According to representatives of the Foundation, Patrick Mayerle did not reach the finish, because he seriously injured his shoulder due to a fall. One of the local shepherds helped him call an ambulance.

Recall, he dedicated his race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan. He managed to raise about €7,000 for medicines for children being treated in hospitals in Bishkek and Osh.

«Patrick will forever be conqueror of the mountain peaks in the hearts of parents of children with cancer,» Pomogat Legko Foundation noted.

The Silk Road Mountain Race started in Kyrgyzstan on August 17. More than 170 people from 35 countries participated in it. They had to ride about 2,000 kilometers with an altitude gain of about 30,460 meters. The route went through mountain passes, near Son-Kul, Chatyr-Kul and Issyk-Kul lakes. Cyclist Joe Nation was the first to reach the finish in 6 days 18 hours 10 minutes.
