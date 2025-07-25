Bishkek residents invited to open-air musical evenings

The Bishkek City Hall invites city residents and guests of the capital to spend a summer evening in an atmosphere of live music, inspiration and good mood.

According to the press service of the municipality, the concerts will be held on July 25 and July 26 on Ala-Too Square.

«The performances will begin at 7 p.m. You will enjoy bright performances by your favorite artists, live sound and a warm atmosphere in the open air! Come with your whole family — it’s going to be a truly heartfelt event. Admission is free,» the statement says.