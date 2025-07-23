16:18
Sprinkler irrigation system launched in Aitmatov district

A new sprinkler irrigation system has been put into operation in Aitmatov district. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The system, installed in the village of Ak-Bashat, will irrigate 60 hectares of farmland.

The project included the installation of transformers, pumps, power lines, and irrigation equipment, all funded by the ministry’s Water Resources Service at a total cost of 33.4 million soms.

The irrigated area has been planted with beans by local farmers.

In total, 100 hectares of land in the district are now covered by irrigation.

The project is part of a broader program aimed at introducing water-saving technologies in agriculture.
