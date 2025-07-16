Incidence of intestinal infections on rise, children most affected

A total of 3,744 cases of acute intestinal infections were registered in Bishkek in the first six months of 2025 — 1.7 times more than during the same period in 2024. The capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

Over 9,000 cases of intestinal infections are recorded annually in Bishkek, with children under the age of 14 accounting for 70 percent of all cases.

Acute intestinal infections are particularly common among children and are second only to respiratory viral infections in terms of prevalence.

These illnesses in children can be caused by various viruses, bacteria, and protozoa.

«All intestinal infections share similar symptoms: abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, and fatigue. The incubation period — the time from exposure to the onset of symptoms — ranges from a few hours to two days. At the first sign of illness, it is essential to seek medical attention. Timely diagnosis and proper treatment help speed up recovery and reduce the risk of serious complications,» the Center warns.

To prevent infection, doctors recommend:

Practicing personal hygiene, especially frequent handwashing;

Drinking clean, boiled water and consuming properly cooked food;

Thoroughly washing raw vegetables and fruits, and not storing prepared food for long periods;

Controlling insects and rodents that can carry diseases;

Keeping household items clean to prevent contamination.

Additional safety tips to avoid acute intestinal infections include: