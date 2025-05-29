Increase in intestinal infections registered in Kyrgyzstan

An increase in the incidence of intestinal infections has been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision announced such data for the first four months of 2025.

The increase for the specified period amounted to 35.7 percent. A total of 6,348 cases were registered. For the same period last year, 4,610 cases were reported. The vast majority of those infected are children under 14 years old — 81.6 percent.

Based on many years of monitoring, the department noted that the rise in incidence occurs from May to September, with a peak in August.

The main cause of acute intestinal diseases is the failure to observe personal hygiene rules.

The first signs of the illness:

Weakness

Headache

Fever

Vomiting

Abdominal pain and diarrhea, often with blood and mucus.

Doctors urge people to follow these basic rules:

Wash your hands with soap after using the toilet and before eating.

Do not eat unwashed berries, fruits, or vegetables.

Avoid buying perishable foods from street vendors.

Store perishable products (milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, cheese, salads, jellied dishes, cream cakes) in the refrigerator.

Do not let flies land on food.

«Intestinal infections are dangerous because frequent diarrhea and vomiting lead to dehydration. If symptoms appear, see a doctor. Do not self-medicate, as this can worsen your condition,» the statement says.