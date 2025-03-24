15:16
Horse racing to take place in Cholpon-Ata in May

A major equestrian event will be held at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome on May 3. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that horse racing for the prize of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers is also planned.

The program includes races at different distances and for horses of different ages. The total prize fund is 3 million soms.

According to the ministry, a lottery, an agricultural fair, an exhibition of breeding animals, a horse auction, and various competitions for adults and children will also be organized as part of the event.
