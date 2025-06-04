More than 6,000 residents of Grigoryevka village provided with drinking water

A ceremonial launch of a new water supply system, implemented within the framework of the project «Sustainable Development of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation», took place in the village of Grigoryevka, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The project covered a wide range of infrastructure and technical measures. As a result of the work, more than 6,000 residents living in 1,716 households received constant access to clean drinking water.

In his speech, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev emphasized the importance of the project for improving the quality of life of the rural population and sustainable development of the regions.

«The launch of this system is not just the completion of construction, but the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of more than 6,000 villagers, who will use high-quality drinking water every day. The state will continue to take comprehensive measures to create favorable conditions for the population. Conditions will continue to be created for a decent life for the country’s citizens,» he noted.

The project is being implemented by the Community Development and Investment Agency (ARIS) with financial support from the World Bank.