Ombudsman’s Institute monitors transition state language exam in schools

The Institute of Ombudsman monitors the transition exam in the Kyrgyz language in schools in order to ensure the observance of the rights of students in educational institutions.

Until May 30, representatives of the Institute will monitor the organization and holding of mandatory exams in the state language for students in grades 5-6.

Monitoring is being conducted selectively in 53 educational institutions in the country: in Bishkek — in 15, in Osh city — in 7, in Batken region — in 8, in Naryn region — in 12, in Jalal-Abad region — in 4, in Talas region — in 3 and in Issyk-Kul region — in 4.

The Ombudsman’s Institute notes that equal conditions must be provided for each child during the exam. Classes must be equipped with the necessary equipment, and schools must comply with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

In the capital, the employees of the Ombudsman’s Institute were not allowed to conduct monitoring at school No. 72, and at school No. 70 they were prohibited from taking photos and videos inside the educational institution.

Regional schools treated the Institute’s monitoring with understanding.

As it is known, this year, students in grades 5-6 of all general education organizations of the republic, regardless of the form of ownership and language of instruction, are taking written and oral exams in the Kyrgyz language subject for the first time when moving from class to class.

Additional information will be provided based on the results of the monitoring.