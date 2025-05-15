16:16
Board of Directors approved at TNK Dastan OJSC

A general meeting of shareholders took place at TNK Dastan OJSC. According to the decision, personnel changes took place in the company’s Board of Directors. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange reported.

It is noted that the powers of Dastan Board of Directors’ members Nurdin Abdyldaev, Askatbek Zhunushev and Tilek Kylychbekov have been terminated.

The new members of the Board are Shumkarbek Kadyrov, Kadyr Islamov and Shailoobek Kasymbek uulu.

The shareholders elected Shumkar Kadyrov as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TNK Dastan OJSC.
https://24.kg/english/329178/
