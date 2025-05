More than 2,500 police officers will be deployed to maintain public order during the Victory Day celebrations in Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s Main Department of Internal Affairs reported.

On May 8, Bishkek will host Victory Day celebrations, including a ceremonial parade with military equipment on Ala-Too Square. Police presence will be increased in areas with large gatherings of people.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek urges residents and visitors of the capital to maintain order and comply with the lawful requests of law enforcement officers.