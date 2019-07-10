17:12
EDB ready to expand participation in lending to small and medium-sized business

The Eurasian Development Bank is ready to expand the pool of participants of the program for lending to small and medium-sized businesses among banks that operate in the Eurasian Economic Union and Tajikistan. Chairman of the bank Andrey Belyaninov told journalists today.

According to him, on July 5, 2019, the size of the bank’s loan portfolio reached $ 4 billion, and the currency balance amounted to $ 4,724 billion. The significant growth occurred due to the fact that the first stage of the transaction on Saryarka gas pipeline in Kazakhstan was closed. In addition, two agreements on energy projects were signed.

«We are implementing projects to support small and medium-sized businesses with shareholders in all countries. We are implementing similar projects in Kyrgyzstan with Aiyl Bank and Halyk Bank, as well as with the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. We are ready to expand the pool of participants of this program,» said Andrey Belyaninov.
