Large-scale clean-up days to be held in Bishkek from March to May

Clean-up days will take place in Bishkek from March 15 to May 17 to improve, sanitize, and green the capital’s territory. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The municipality has set up a headquarters to prepare for cleaning and greening the city, which was instructed to organize the work in an enhanced mode with territorial, subordinate divisions of the City Hall and business entities.

Organizations and institutions, as well as residents of apartment buildings and individual residential buildings, will be involved in cleaning the adjacent territories.

For two months, Bishkekzelenstroy will remove leaves, branches, plant trees, and clean irrigation networks. Tazalyk, in turn, will strengthen control over the quality of cleaning city streets and will monitor the maintenance of parks, mini parks, boulevards, recreation areas, and also remove garbage after clean-up days.

It is noted that the municipal inspection will monitor institutions and organizations in cleaning the designated areas.

The City Hall asks all residents to actively participate in the improvement and greening of the capital.