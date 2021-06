Volunteers cleaned up the Alamedin gorge and collected 49 bags of garbage. Activists told 24.kg news agency.

The peculiarity of such clean-ups is that separate waste collection is practiced for those types of waste that can be recycled: plastic, paper, glass. They are transported to the nearest collection points for processing.

Volunteers brought 12 bags with plastic and glass (27 kilograms) to Zhanar waste collection, sorting and recycling center.

«Unfortunately, most of the garbage collected in the mountains (about 70-80 percent) can no longer be recycled. Therefore, more than 37 bags of waste, which were taken out of the gorge, were left at one of the authorized landfills in Bishkek,» the activists told.