Neutral status granted to Tort-Kocho area on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Neutral status has been granted to Tort-Kocho area on Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said during a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees.

The roadbed is 10 meters wide, with a 15-meter security strip on each side.

«That is, the 40-meter-wide road has become neutral. It will not belong to either the Kyrgyz or Tajik side. Both sides will use it, and no one will be able to block the road in Tort-Kocho, claiming it as their territory,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that he has a lot to say about Tort-Kocho, but he will refrain. At the same time, the head of the security services noted that the work previously carried out by officials on this intersection is betrayal.

In 2022, at a parliamentary meeting, President Sadyr Japarov stated that Tort-Kocho area on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border had been given a status quo.

«We recently granted this area a neutral status quo. It’s neither your territory nor ours. We will establish posts in Leilek, and you will do the same in Khojai-Alo. There will be a neutral zone in the center. Houses will be removed in the center, about 20 houses are being removed from the Tajik side, and three or four — from ours,» the head of state said.

The Tort-Kocho area is located on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. In January 2022, a shootout occurred there between Kyrgyz border guards and Tajik servicemen.
