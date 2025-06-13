Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on issuing new licenses for medical education

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan introduced a temporary ban on licensing educational activities for higher medical and pharmaceutical professional education programs in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The moratorium will be in effect from July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2027 with exceptions made for reissuance, suspension, renewal, or revocation of existing licenses.

The measure aims to improve the quality of medical and pharmaceutical training in the country.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation has been instructed to develop and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval a draft resolution on amendments to the regulatory legal act governing the procedure for licensing educational activities.