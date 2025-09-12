16:41
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for markets, couriers, license-based entrepreneurs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved new measures to implement provisions of the Tax Code. The decision affects taxation in special trading zones as well as the operations of entrepreneurs working under the license system.

According to the resolution, tax rates have been set for activities in markets and small bazaars, and their official registry has been approved. Amendments also clarify the rules for using licenses in the fields of trade and courier services.

Changes include updated tax calculation norms for facilities up to 500 square meters in size.

Adjustments were also made to the rules for issuing electronic invoices: entrepreneurs operating under licenses must now enter product data into the accounting system, with certain exceptions.

In addition, the introduction of control stamps for goods has been postponed — they will now be mandatory starting January 1, 2026, instead of July 15, 2025.

The resolution takes effect from the date of its official publication, except for the postponed deadlines on product labeling, which have been in force since July 15, 2025.
