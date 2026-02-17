13:20
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves list of national telecom operators

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution «On National Telecommunications Operators.»

This document was adopted to strengthen information sovereignty and the sustainable development of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure in accordance with the provisions of the Digital Code.

According to the resolution, the following companies have been granted the status of national telecommunications operators:

  • Aknet (LLC);
  • Alfa Telecom (CJSC);
  • Kyrgyztelecom (OJSC);
  • Sky Mobile (LLC);
  • ElCat (LLC).

It is specified that national operators will implement activities outlined in Part 5 of Article 134 of the Digital Code, within the limits of funds annually allocated from the republican budget to state authorities.

The resolution also establishes the procedure for interaction between national telecommunications operators and stakeholders in the digital sphere.

The resolution will enter into force in seven days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/362341/
views: 176
