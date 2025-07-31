Number of telecom operators in Kyrgyzstan decreases from 334 to 331

The number of telecom operators in Kyrgyzstan has decreased from 334 to 331. Data from the Communications Regulation and Supervision Service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies say.
It is noted that 526 licenses were registered in the telecommunications sector in the second quarter of 2025. The number of telecom operators decreased from 334 to 331.
The distribution of licenses is as follows:
- Radio frequency spectrum use — 153;
- Mobile device identification and data transmission — 3;
- Telematics services — 79;
- Broadcasting of radio and television programs — 75;
- Postal services — 119;
- Data transmission — 93;
- Local, international, and long-distance telephone services — 15 each;
- Mobile radiotelephone services — 7;
- Online casinos — 8.